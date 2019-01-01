Speech to Text for Lion Attack

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the scheme. this morning, a deputy who responded to a lion attack in north carolina is describing what she experienced. 22-year-old alexandria black died when a lion attacked her at her internship. the lion escaped his enclosure and killed black on sunday, before deputies shot the lion. listen as the deputy described what took place. "i know when the decision was made, all parties were in agreement that is was time to take that action. black's family members say she died following her passion. the attack is