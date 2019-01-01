Speech to Text for Ole Miss Returned Money From Scheme

the university of mississippi has agreed to return most of the money its athletic foundation received from a man who pleaded guilty to a ponzi scheme. the university returned most of the $400,000 donated by a business man involved in a 100 million dollar scheme. the university and the foundation were not involved