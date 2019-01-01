Clear
Ole Miss Returned Money From Scheme

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:11:26 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:11:26 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the university of mississippi has agreed to return most of the money its athletic foundation received from a man who pleaded guilty to a ponzi scheme. the university returned most of the $400,000 donated by a business man involved in a 100 million dollar scheme. the university and the foundation were not involved
