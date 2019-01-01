Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

New Year's Polar Bear Plunge

New Year's Polar Bear Plunge

Posted: Tue Jan 01 07:00:05 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 07:00:06 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for New Year's Polar Bear Plunge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of rain... happening today, the annual new year's day polar bear plunge in decatur. it's happening at the pier near the hard dock restaurant... the proceeds are benefiting "the partnership meals on wheels and more" program... the public is invited to participate in this tradition last year -- about 40 people took the plunge
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events