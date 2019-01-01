Speech to Text for Cecil Ashburn Drive Closes Next Week

drug charges. this morning, construction crews are getting ready to close cecil ashburn drive in huntsville. the road will be closed for 10 months starting next week. the contractor will have 2 million dollars worth of incentives to get the project completed early - but if finished late there will be a 2 million dollar penalty. here's a look at the alternative routes when cecil ashburn closes. this will get you to or from hampton cove and jones valley ... governors drive... highway 72 to rock cut road... and south memorial parkway to hobbs island road.. the city of huntsville already approved changes to one alternate route. the intersection of rock cut road at 72 will be widened -- and there will be a temporary traffic signal during