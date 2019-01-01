Clear
Former Police Chief Indicted

Posted: Tue Jan 01 06:49:08 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 06:49:09 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, a former alabama police chief faces charges of rape, sodomy, incest, and providing marijuana to a minor. his formal arraignment is in a few weeks. it was august when brian martin was fired as chief of police in lipscomb - which is in jefferson county. he was first arrested by the alabama law enforcement agency on
