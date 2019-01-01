Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Security Guard Stopped Shooter

Security Guard Stopped Shooter

Posted: Tue Jan 01 06:47:32 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 06:47:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Security Guard Stopped Shooter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville man faces charges for a shooting outside a local nightclub. it happened at "club 32-08" on long avenue. according to police, samuel williams was kicked out the club after a fight. police say he came back with an ak-47 and started shooting as he walked toward the club. a security guard returned fire and hit williams in his right theigh. he's in the hospital, but faces charges of menacing with a gun and reckless endangerment. this is the second shooting out club 32-08 in less than three months. huntsville police charged glenn pace after they said he fired shots outside the club after a fight. nobody was hurt in that shooting.
Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events