Speech to Text for Security Guard Stopped Shooter

huntsville man faces charges for a shooting outside a local nightclub. it happened at "club 32-08" on long avenue. according to police, samuel williams was kicked out the club after a fight. police say he came back with an ak-47 and started shooting as he walked toward the club. a security guard returned fire and hit williams in his right theigh. he's in the hospital, but faces charges of menacing with a gun and reckless endangerment. this is the second shooting out club 32-08 in less than three months. huntsville police charged glenn pace after they said he fired shots outside the club after a fight. nobody was hurt in that shooting.