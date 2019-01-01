Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

New Year's Celebration Postponed

New Year's Celebration Postponed

Posted: Tue Jan 01 06:43:10 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 01 06:43:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for New Year's Celebration Postponed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. the new year's ball will drop in huntsville a few days into 2019. its because last night's celebration in big spring park was rained out. officials at the huntsville museum of art told us the two events were rescheduled for this friday, january 4th. the lil' ball drop will be at 7 followed by the glow party at 7-30. both events will be at the ice
Huntsville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events