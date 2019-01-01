Speech to Text for New Year's Celebration Postponed

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. the new year's ball will drop in huntsville a few days into 2019. its because last night's celebration in big spring park was rained out. officials at the huntsville museum of art told us the two events were rescheduled for this friday, january 4th. the lil' ball drop will be at 7 followed by the glow party at 7-30. both events will be at the ice