New Policy For Redstone Arsenal

as we ring in the new year, there will be a new policy in place at redstone arsenal that gives the public easier access to the army instillation. waay31's steven dilsizian is live just outside the gates with what these new rules are and how they impact you. bill -- starting tomorrow, anyone with no direct affiliation with redstone can receive a one-year pass to access the base. take vo: this pass will give the public to have access to a variety of recreational facilities on the arsenal, such as the bowling alley, golf course and camp sites without having to be escorted by a family member or friend. before this new policy, a person would need a sponsor or to know somebody working on the arsenal in order to enter the facility. in order to receive a pass, you first must pass a background check by the arsenal and have a clean criminal history. garrison commander kelsey smith says the goal is to increase local awareness of what facilities are available to everyone behind the gates. "we have plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy leisure, recreation, as well as to visit friends and family. we believe its our opporutnity to extend our hand, make it a bit easier while at the same time not compromising our security." ou can start to apply for your pass tomorrow at the gate 9 visitors center and it expires after one year. reporting live in huntsville -- sd --