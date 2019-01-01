Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chaka khan... we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the new year is starting out with a gray sky and mild temperatures.even with plenty of clouds, we'll stay dry until later in the day on wednesday.expect a high near 60 today and a light wind out of the north. starting wednesday afternoon, we'll have several rounds of rain track through the valley.showers arrive for the second half of wednesday and last through at least thursday morning.we catch a little breather until late thursday night and early friday when steadier, heavier rain rolls in.it will taper into showers for friday evening.all in all, we'll pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain on average from wednesday through friday, exacerbating flooding concerns through the end of the week.fortunate ly, the weekend will be dry with clouds clearing by saturday afternoon.that leaves us with sunshine to end the weekend and temperatures back near 60. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. huntsville city school board member michelle watkins released a statement to waay31 after being arrested. take vo: watkins claims her innocence and writes she's been targeted after being arrested monday for an incident from october. a victim alleges being verbally harassed at jemison high school but huntsville police dropped the case two months ago bill?