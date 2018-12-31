Speech to Text for Huntsville City School Board member arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight - a waay 31 i-team instant investigation - huntsville city schools board member michelle watkins is breaking her silence after she was arrested today... we also learned that she turned herself into police... since 6 -- watkins released a statement. it reads in part quote: "in an effort to provide our schools with greater safety, supporting the decisions made by our superintendent to remove/reassig n instructional leaders and ineffective staff has caused some to become disgruntled"... it also went on to say quote: "as a result of my hard work for the students, parents, and taxpayers, i have been targeted and falsely accused of harassment. i am not only innocent but with assurance that in 2019, i will continue to be unbought, unbossed, and never bullied. i affirm that in the end the justice system will prevail" she was arrested this afternoon and charged with harassment... we brought you this story as breaking news at 4... tonight waay 31's sarah singleterry started digging into watkins' arrest earlier today ... she's live in huntsville to walk us through everything we know at this point ... since six i've talked to several people who say michelle watkins' arrest today is bogus ... but the big question remains ... how was this citizen able to obtain an arrest warrant through the city magistrates office after huntsville police closed the case in october ... mark binner "i was extremely shocked when i heard the news." mark binner isn't buying that huntsville city schools board member michelle watkins harassed anyone ... mb "michelle is a very godly woman. very passionate." i spent the day trying to get answers for binner and our other viewers ... i talked to lt michael johnson with the huntsville police department and he explained to me investigators normally don't obtain arrest warrants for misdemeanor crimes ... he said the investigator will do leg work like gather evidence and talk to witnesses ... but they leave the task of getting a warrant up to the citizen ... according to johnson the only evidence in the michelle watkins verbal harassment case was video with no audio ... he said the investigator closed the case for lack of evidence and because the citizen didn't immediately get a warrant ... mb "this arrest today, i really don't see there's much merit in it." i called the city magistrates office to try to figure out how this citizen was able to get an arrest warrant for watkins months after the alleged harassment ... whether it was more evidence or witnesses testimony ... they referred me to the city attorney's office and i haven't heard back ... i also reached out to huntsville city schools and the school board president beth wilder to get their reaction ... mb "it looks like that someone is trying to coerce and hinder any of the progress that michelle is making." wilder hasn't responded ... but district spokesperson keith ward issued this statement ... it reads in part quote the school district is aware of the situation involving a board member. the referenced situation falls outside the scope of the district administration end quote ... mb "right now she's innocent, and you have to prove the guilt." we posted this story to social media ... and many of you have left comments in support of watkins ... one person said ... "i stand with michelle! the truth will come out." another ... "to know her is to love her. no weapon, not one will prosper against you. not. one." and this one that said ... "i stand with michelle! i know her character and i don't see a conviction." we'll continue to stay on top of this story for you ... bringing you the latest information on air and online ... live in hsv ss waay 31