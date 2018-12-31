Speech to Text for Wilson Dam Releasing Water Before Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this afternoon and more expected this week-- the tennessee valley authority says we've already had a record breaking amount of rainfall for the year-- breaking the record set in 1973. waay31's breken terry is live with what the tva is doing to prevent flooding in the shoals in the coming days breken? i am here outside of the colbert county emergency management building where they are monitoring today's storm conditions. tva says for the year-- we've collected about 66 inches of rain--and that number is expected to climb as more rain falls in the shoals. cahoon- i've never seen it like this. it's really amazing. zach cahoon tells waay 31 he used to live in the shoals- and monday-- while watching tva's wilson dam pulling 1.7 million gallons of water per second-- says it's an incredible site. cahoon- this is insane. when i was a kid the water wasn't running like that it was just standing still and the river was calm. all but about two spillways are open on wilson dam making the current on the water incredibly dangerous. tva officials are asking people to stay off the river for now and cahoon sees why. cahoon- i believe if anybody put a boat out here it wouldn't last more than a few seconds. tva officials also told me pickwick dam is spilling about 1.6 million gallons per second. they are trying to pull as much water as possible in anticipation for more rainfall. live in colbert co bt waay31. right now-- crews in dekalb county are on stand by in