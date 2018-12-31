Speech to Text for Weather Monday Evening Update

back almost a decade. the line of storms will continue to move across the valley through early this evening. biggest threats will be gusty winds up to 50 mph but in severe storms that could go up to 60 mph. for those with new year's plans tonight, the storms will be out of here by at least 7 pm, having zero impact on festivities. at 12 a.m. conditions will be warm with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. new year's day will end up fairly dry and mild as well, with highs in near 60 degrees. the next round of steady rain arrives wednesday and lingers through thursday and potentially even friday.