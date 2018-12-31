Speech to Text for Police Looking for Person of Interest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four-- scottsboro police are asking for your help this afternoon in a criminal investigation. they're looking for the man you see on your screen. police would not go into details-- but did say the incident happened at a business on christmas eve. if you have any information as to who or where this person is, you're asked