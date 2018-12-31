Speech to Text for Storm Shelters Open

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our team coverage continues right now in limestone county where the tornado watch was just lifted. officials say many shelters will open across the county. waay 31's scottie kay is live this afternoon at a local tornado shelter. i'm live right now in the crawford community at a shelter on grover drive-- where folks who live out here tell me they're on edge after they realized they might have to make use out of this storm shelter tonight. leeann cottles, lives nearby "i have extreme anxiety and a fear of tornados." leeann cottles was not happy when she learned of the chance for tornadoes monday. it's something she's been through before but hoped to never go through again. leeann cottles, lives nearby "i remember, in 2014, when we had those huge tornados come through, i was on the floor, crying, screaming, 'we're going to die, we're going to die.'" but luckily for cottles, she only lives a few doors down from a tornado shelter in the crawford community. leeann cottles, lives nearby "it makes me feel a whole lot safer and it makes me feel much more relief that there is a tornado shelter right down the block." and she's not the only one who's grateful for the shelter. sharon batey, lives nearby "i haven't been in it but once, but they say you can go in there, you can use the bathroom, whatever; so, i'm prepared to do what i have to do." the same sentiment-- also echoed monday by cottles. leeann cottles, lives nearby "we have a bag always prepared. it's got a couple bottles of water in there, it's got one or two days changes of clothes. i probably won't even get in my car. i'll probably just run over there." the tornado watch is in effect until seven o'clock tonight for our eastern counties. remember if you do go to a shelter, pets are not allowed.. unless it is a service animal. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news