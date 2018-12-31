Speech to Text for Crews Prepare for Possible Damage

with this bad weather huntsville utilities crews and public works crews in madison county are preparing to handle any and all damage it may cause... lets get out to waay 31's kody fisher... who's live this afternoon where he learned what crews are most concerned about. because of the possibility of high winds... huntsville utilities and madison public works are most concerned about trees falling down and hitting power lines... and blocking roads... the large amount of rain we've gotten in the last week means the ground is very saturated... making it easy for trees to fall over... huntsville utilities tells me they take as many preventative measures as possible to avoid trees falling into power lines... by taking out hazardous trees before a storm... but it doesn't stop damage from happening... and because they serve just under two hundred thousand customers... sometimes it can take a little while to fix the problem... our method is to restore the big outages first and work our way out to the isolated situations, so if you're in the outlying area and you're getting a little frustrated that it's taking a little time; the crews are just working their way to you." if your power goes out during this storm don't assume they already know about it... give them a call and crews will come fix it... and if you're over in madison and you see trees down... call police and they will tell public works where to go to take care of it... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news.