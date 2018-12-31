Speech to Text for Dekalb County residents brace for more heavy rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at 6- tonight crews are still on stand by to deal with any damage caused by continual rain in sand mountain. waay 31's brittany collins went to dekalb county and learned how people are still recovering from last week's flooding. most of the unpaved roads in dekalb county were washed away after the heavy down pour of rain last tuesday night. though many are fixed...officials are still urging people to be careful when driving. pkg we were trying to drive through, and we backed up and it all collapsed in. this is the massive hole on county road 409brayden ashley and his dad almost drove into... after heavy rain moved through dekalb co. just last week. yeah, after the hole, like 50 feet of the road after the hole where the water was running over, the metal things couldn't hold the water so the water was flooding over the road. ashley says his family's yard was also flooded-- and with a chance of severe thunderstorms monday night--they won't be surprised if more flooding occurs. dekalb county emergency management agency official anthony clifton explained-- several of the unpaved roads will experience erosion if there's a heavy amount of rain...similar to what happened last week. the water begin to circulate and as it circulated, it under cut and made a tunnel until it washed away, washed away. until finally, the road crashed down into itself. clifton is also worried about gusty winds... chainsaws are ready. with straight line winds, as saturated as the ground is, we're likely to have a lot of trees to go down. crews planned to finish repairing the roads monday, but due to the threat of rain, it was delayed. in the meantime, ashley and his father who normally drive through county road 401 to feed their cows have to continue taking the longer route. we have to go farther, and there's a bigger risk. the tractor is very slow so everyone gets aggravated. look live anthony clifton said crews will finish working on the unpaved roads tomorrow and wednesday. the only issue is--because it's winter season...if the lose material get wet and freezes, it will create pot holes. reporting in dekalb county brittany collins waay 31 news.