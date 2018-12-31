Speech to Text for Local security guard being hailed a hero

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your reference... new details! a local night club security guard is being hailed a hero by huntsville police after she shot a man with a gun - who could have killed people inside! it happened just before one this morning at "club 3208" just off triana boulevard. waay 31's kody fisher found out what made the security guards actions so heroic. ody fisher "huntsville police tell us two men got into an argument right here in front of the club. one of the men came into the parking lot and got an ak-47 from a car and started firing off shots right in front of the club. that's when this security guard became a hero." i spoke with two men who were at the club when the shooting happened-- they didn't want to go on camera... but told me it was scary... and as soon as they heard the shots... they ran out the back. police told me if the security guard didn't take action... people could have died... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "she probably actually prevented a catastrophe." this sort of action by a non- police officer is uncommon for huntsville. lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "nationally we've heard of incidences similar to this, but in huntsville i don't think we've had an armed security guard actually have to fire their weapon. if we have it's been an extremely long time." we requested an interview with the security guard... but received a statement where club 3208 said they hired the licensed security guard to handle situations like this. ll: kody fisher "huntsville police are even more impressed with this security guard, because she actually went inside the club to get a tourniquet for the man that she shot, but by the time she got back outside he had left in a car. reporting in huntsville, kody fisher, waay 31 news."