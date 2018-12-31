Speech to Text for Weather closes roads in the Shoals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

roads closing. new at six... these storms drenched the shoals and caused some roads to temporarily close because of flooding. waay31's breken terry joins us live in florence where one road is now back open, breken? i am here on commerce street in florence where police shut this road down for about an hour because water was coming up over the roadway. the water has since receded and it's now back open. it was a soggy day in the shoals with tva pulling 1.7 million gallons of water through wilson dam in anticipation for this record breaking rainfall. in colbert and lauderdale counties there were a few trees that fell on county roads because of the wind gusts and saturated soil. no structures were damaged in the shoals because of this storm. tva officials are telling people to stay off of the river because of the currents. live in flo bt