Speech to Text for Huntsville City School Board member arrested for harassment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update at six to a story waay 31 has followed since the start of our 4 pm newscast. huntsville city school board member michelle watkins was arrested today and charged with harassment-- and waay 31 learned it stemmed from an october incident-- where we reported the case was dropped by huntsville police. now-- we're learning why months later-- a citizen was able to make that arrest happen. thanks for joining tonight. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry is digging into this story tonight-- talking with multiple people over different agencies. sarah? the big question tonight after watkins arrest--is how this citizen was able to obtain an arrest warrant through the city magistrates office-- after the case was dropped by huntsville police in october. i talked to lt johnson with hsv pd and he explained to me-- investigators normally don't obtain arrest warrants for the big question tonight after watkins arrest--is how this citizen was able to obtain an arrest warrant through the city magistrates office-- after the case was dropped by huntsville police in october. i talked to lt johnson with hsv pd and he explained to me-- investigators normally don't obtain arrest warrants for misdemeanor crimes ... the investigator will do leg work like gather evidence and talk to witnesses ... but they leave the task of getting a warrant up to the citizen ... lt johnson told me the only evidence in the michelle watkins verbal harassment case was video with no audio--- so the investigator at the time said there was no cause for a warrant. i called the city magistrates office to try to figure out how the citizen was able to get an arrest warrant for watkins two months later-- whether it was more evidence or witnesses testimony-- but i was referred to the city attorneys office and have not heard back. i have talked to watkins today. she told me she plans on issuing a statement. we hope to have that for you tonight on waay 31 news at 10. live in hsv