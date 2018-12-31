Speech to Text for New Year's Eve Fast Cast

we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. the weather concerns are already making an impact as the new years celebration here at skating in the park has been rescheduled. take vo: two different balls were supposed to drop, one at 8 pm for families and younger children and one at midnight. huntsville museum of arts officials say the event has been pushed to friday january 4th, with the celebration starting at 7 pm. najahe? you can also celebrate the new year at the space and rocket center. there's a mars masquerade going on today into tuesday. the event starts at 8 with live music and food. then at midnight -- you can join along fellow party-goers in a champagne toast as the new year begins. atlanta's 30th annual peach drop returns to underground atlanta. the mayor of atlanta said it is moving back after it was moved to woodruff park last year. officials say thousands usually attend the event to watch the 800-pound peach drop at midnight. today is the 10h day of the government shutdown, and there is no compromise in sight. sources say president donald trump won't sign a bill that only includes $1.3 billion dollars for border security. as washington d-c debates the issue, senator mitch mcconnell says he will not bring any measure to the floor unless it is endorsed by president trump. new information, president donald trump has ordered a slowdown to the withdrawal of u.s. forces in syria. national security advisor john bolton will travel to israel and turkey next weekend to discuss the president's plans. decatur based non profit organizations clothe our kids and first priority recently combined their resources. now they're working to clothe students in need at every school in morgan and lawrence counties .. if you're interested in making a donation ... you can drop off clothes at the first priority office on westmead street in decatur. the rocket city trash pandas team store is officially closed. the bridge street store is closed but will have a grand re-opening on february first. the store closed and will transform into a ticket center. once open -- it'll sell both tickets and team merchandise. new information, with new year's day on a tuesday, trash pick up in huntsville is being pushed back a day. this means all trash will be picked up wednesday instead of tomorrow. the city is also offering "overflow forgiveness". it waives the size restrictions of holiday waste from last week. and tonight, make sure to tune into abc for dick clark's new year's rockin' eve. ryan seacrest and jenny mccarthy will host the 5 and half hour special tonight at 7. popular performers like post malone, christina aguilera, sting and new kids on the block are