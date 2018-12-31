Speech to Text for Tide Takes Down Sooners in CFB Playoff

points in the first quarter broke an orange bowl record. this game was all about numbers, tua's line on the night was impressive 24 of 27 318 yards for touchdowns, but the real story is tulsa native josh jacobs who led the tide in rushing yards with 98. pkg: "its just a blessing to be on this stage. i had a weird feeling coming into tonight didn't know if it would be good or bad, but it turned out well. that may be an understatement the tide's offense shined yet again putting up more than 500 yards of total offense. but that side of the ball was never really in question. it was how the tide's defense was going to stop hesiman winner kyler murray. "we protected the pass rush game. chirstian miller and anfernee jennings got the two sacks early, and me and isah buggs just did our thing." three sacks for murray in the orange bowl, against an offensive line who's only allowed 16 sacks all season. that aside, murray put up hesiman numbers rushing for 109 yards, the most rushing yards a quarterback has on saban's 12 alabama teams. "he did his thing, thats why he's the heisman trophy winner." "that touchdown pass he threw was good, i think he had a good game, we were just able to stop him." "really proud of how our guys competed tonight." stopping the sooners, put a smile on nick sabans face... if only for a litte while. "do you think nick saban is satisfied?? no, he will find something to get on to us about and it will make us better." ryan is right saban's motto is so what, whats next, lauren cavasinni has what to expect in the national championship, lauren. bama has 24 hours to enjoy this win then it's on to clemson. bama and clemson have meet three times in the college football playoffs - twice in a title game - and once last year at the sugar bowl - and bama players know they have to take clemson seriously. ryan parris/alabama long snapper: "well you know this will be the fourth time we've played them, since i've been here and i like our chances, but we gotta wait to see what we do next week." it's a match up everyone's familiar with - alabama versus clemson. ryan parris/alabama long snapper: "so we'll just see how it goes." the tigers crushing notre dame in the cotton bowl and the crimson tide taking care of oklahoma in the orange bowl advance these two programs to the title game in california. but even though the tide know how tough clemson is this year - after saturday's winning - they're taking it in. quinnen williams/alabama defensive lineman: " nah, no, not right now. i just want to enjoy this win, enjoy this victory we have right now and get rest and we'll start on them when the time comes." ll: the series is split between the tide and tigers in national championship games and this game will be the tie breaker. lynden back to you. lauren a lot to look forward to january 7, as the tide going for their 18 national championship. reporting in miami lynden blake, waay 31 sports.