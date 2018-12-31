Speech to Text for Non-profit Organization Collecting Clothes for Kids

no one has been charged ... so far. tonight at ten ... out with the old. in with the new. as we get ready to roll into a new year ... many people are rolling into 2019 with lots of new clothes from christmas gifts. one non- profit would love to have the clothes your moving out. it's all to help students. waay 31's sarah singleterry sat down with the group today and learned how they make sure donations stay local. bags are bursting at the seams ... nat bins are overflowing ... nat but for this newly expanded kids clothing ministry based in decatur ... all of this still isn't enough ... brandi breeden "anywhere between 30-40 children a week we provide clothing bags to." decatur based non profit organizations clothe our kids and first priority recently combined their resources. now they're working to clothe students in need at every school in morgan and lawrence counties ... bb "we get so many requests around this time of year." "take a look at these bins behind me. this doesn't even represent half of the clothes clothe our kids and first priority have ready on standby to donate to kids in local schools." bb "we pack a bag and it's full of six tops, four bottoms, a pair of shoes, a new pack of socks, a new pack of underwear, and a hygiene kit if they need it." and according to both organizations it all goes straight to students in the decatur, hartselle, morgan and lawrence school districts. larry franks "we had a ninth grade girl yesterday who was purging her closest and saying 'mom do you realize my friends may be the recipients of some of these clothes?'" this isn't a public clothing closet ... breeden and franks both said the only way kids in these schools can get one of these anonymously donated clothing kits is at the request of a school staff member ... lf "they know the ones that have a real need for our ministry and for our service." ensuring your donation stays local ... "the clothing stays right in our community" in decatur ss waay 31 news if you're interested in making a donation ... you can drop off gently worn clothes ... shoes ... and coats at the first priority office on westmead street in decatur.