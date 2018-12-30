Speech to Text for Motorcyclist Killed on University Dr. Saturday Night

new at 5. right now -- huntsville police are investigating a wreck that killed a motorcyclist last night. 30- year- old jeffrey stacey was riding his 2005 yamaha on university drive near the intersection of meadow drive. that's when a vehicle pulling out of a parking lot hit stacey. waay 31's brittany collins is live from where the wreck happened ... with reaction from neighbors. brittany. greg, huntsville police say the driver who hit the motorcyclist was a 30- year- old woman who's name isn't being released yet. but they did confirm that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. neighbors on meadow drive like nicole wright were saddened ... but not surprised ... when she heard about last night's deadly wreck. people speed up meadow drive all the time. they come speeding on our street pretty much. huntsville police say the driver tried to avoid the the traffic signal at the intersection of university and meadow drive and decided to cut through the alabama title loans parking lot. as a short cut, i've seen people go through the title pawn shop up there and also the gas station, jet pep gas station to avoid the light because sometimes the light holds a little longer. the driver didn't yield when exiting the parking lot to travel west bound. this caused her to t bone the motor cycle driver ... jeffrey stacey who was ... driving eastbound on university drive i reached out to the family of stacey. they're not ready to talk on camera yet, but tell me stacey was a father, brother and good friend. they're sad he didn't make it into the new year. wright tells me this "slow down" sign in her front yard is a reminder for drivers to be careful. slow down. we have children in this neighborhood. watch out and act like they're your children. slow down and drive safely. the driver who hit jeffrey stacey suffered minor injuries and is already out of the hospital. no one has been charged as of now. reporting in huntsville. brittany collins waay 31