Speech to Text for christmas boxes

we hear the warning from police every year. don't leave boxes from expensive christmas gifts piled up outside your house. you're just letting thieves know what you have inside. we sent waay31's sierra phillips to find out if people are finally paying attention to that warning. sierra? boxes from holiday gifts purchased right here at the mall ... are billboards for thieves. driving around today i saw plenty of homes with boxes right outside. so here's what police told me you can do ... so you don't become a target. ramey - "we got a lot of toys with our kids and everything so we didnt want to advertise.. these are the toys we have" the recycling center on cleaner way is just as busy the day after christmas ... ramey "we've had in our neighborhood what we call lazy burgalers wehre if you leave something out if youre cars unlocked theyll just snatch and go" as many store are the day before. the madison county sheriff's office warns your boxes advertise what santa just delivered. a message that resonated with david cybuck. cybuck "i started hearing about people who were robbing porches and it all clicked wait a minute i just told the neighborhood i got a giant tv" cybuck told me he made last minute plans to make sure thieves aren't window shopping in his front yard cybuck "so i brought it here to the recycling center to 1 recycle it and 2 not advertise to the whole neighborhood or whoever else that might be in my neighborhood" ramey "we got eachother kind of expensive gifts so we didnt want to leave those out by the road either" even though police send the warning every year ... driving around a few huntsville neighborhoods i saw boxes of holiday goodies from toys, to televisions. a mistake cybuck says he won't be making. cybuck "now that i've had that mindset to think hey what could go wrong i've started to bring stuff here " most boxes i found outside were toy boxes-- one mom told me she made an effort to keep the expensive boxes hidden so her home would be less of a target. police tell me that's a good idea... but take it a step farther.break down the boxes, and hide them in a bag so there's no sign of what santa just delivered. in hsv sp waay31 news