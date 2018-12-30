Speech to Text for Two saved in water rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the whitesburg stretch of the tennessee river has proven to be dangerous this weekend. today there was a water rescue. and water levels are on the rise right now ditto landing is blocked because of the rising water. waay31s sierra phillips was along the river today as crews rescued two people after the boat they were in flipped. sierra's live now ... with what happened. sierra. right now ditto landing is closed its been closed all day because of water levels-- tonight there's even a security guard posted to make sure no one tries their luck out there. ray- "unless you're working for ditto landing or security other than that no one is allowed on the property" emergency security is posted here saturday night because of what you're looking at right now-- flood waters have covered parts of ditto landing. areas that normally would be fine to drive on. ray- "personally- i know the road and i wouldn't drive my truck down that road" and its not just the road boaters have to worry about pepper - "the current was pretty strong-- it was actually whipping us around out there" when brandon pepper came back from his day of fishing he noticed one boat headed out to water that was having issues--- pepper - "with what the conditions were like we told them-- probably not the best day to go fishing" moments later a boat with a group of duck hunters was headed out pepper- "we just told them if you head that way duck hunting just check on them see if they're okay because the boat didn't sound right" turns out the boat pepper noticed earlier had turned over. and the duck hunters headed out there rescued the two people that were overboard-- one of the rescued boaters is a 6 year old girl pepper- "those guys are really the ones that did everything they're the real heroes" for now security will be keeping an eye just a few miles over at ditto landing ray - "we want to make sure everyone has a good night and stays safe" this security guard will be posted here until 4am -- according to the national weather service the water covering ditto landing isn't expected to start to start to lower until