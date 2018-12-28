Speech to Text for Parole Board releases amendments

tonight the state parole board is responding todemands from governor kay ivey. the governor issued an executive order in october, demanding the board stop early parole hearings and make organizational changes. it came after a series of waay- 31 reports detailing how a career criminal was released from prison early, only to be charged with a triple murder the governor didn't like their firstresponse unissued of scathing review. tonightthe board has addressedher new concerns. waay-31 kody fisher is live to explain what they are. this response is much more detailed than the first, a full sixteen pages detailing changes that were already being made before the executive order, and changes they have made since. the tone was different as well, at times disagreeing with the governor's suggestions, and at other times blaming major problems on things like a wrong phone number, a bad receptionist, and just flat-out not knowing there had been so many problems. the alabama parole board now says prisoners will now only be able to get a maximum of three years shaved off their sentence if they are paroled. in touting executive leadership within the agency, and disagreeing with the governor's opinion that changes may need to be made at the top, the board said this is one of several changes already in place before her executive order. at least one review committee panel member is required to have 5 years of experience... the panels decides whether or not prisoners can be paroled... a prisoner must now also serve at least five yearsbefore being eligible for parole... have no discipline problems in the last three years... get a positive report from a corrections officer... and get a letter of support from a prosecutor... judge... attorney general... law enforcement officer... or victim... just to be eligible for release.... the parole board will also create an email notification network to let law enforcement agencies across the state know when someone violates parole and needs to be arrested... the board is also going to train the victim's service unit ... so it can better deal with victimswho become angry, or start cursing. the board says sometimes these victims become angry that they've been tracked down, even though the state requires it. the board requests this unit have an additional manager.the board will use victims to train employees, and says it got rid of a receptionist who may have been rude in the past. the board admitted some failures thathavemade the process difficult,likea wrong telephone number on the agency's website and on official letterhead . that number has now been reinstated, and the board says it has madethe menueasier to navigate when people call. the board says it will visit georgia next year to learn about its automated system, in preparing for parole hearings. that will cut down on human error when putting information into a database the parole board says stakeholders in the parole system... should not make rule for the board... because of potential bias. that goes against something the governor had mentioned in her response. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... in governor ivey's original response to theboard's corrective action plan -- she questioned why they failed to address all the areas she requestedin her executive order. she gave them 30 days to update the plan. they issued their response within 24 hours of her deadline. she said their response will determine the next steps she takes. right now -- it's a waiting game as the governor reviews the response. if you would like to see the entire document the parole board released -- you can head to waay-tv dot com and click on the story on our home page. with in the article -- you will see a link that will take you