Speech to Text for Saban and Riley's superstitions

tomorrow. and the waay sports team has been down in south florida since christmas... sports director lynden blake is live there now on ft lauderdale beach this evening, with the latest on the tide as they get ready to battle oklahoma tomorrow in the college football playoff... yes now trust me tomorrow is all business. nick saban doesn't play, but today he got candid at the final press conference. saban and sooner coach lincoln riley both let us in on some insider info... this morning they talked about their superstitions, admitting its a little harder to have them when you're out of your element in miami... but trust me tomorrow they will do their best to stick to their routine. nick saban- alabama head coach "whether its the socks you wear the suits you wear im not getting in to all that, i have a lot of those. lincoln riley - oklahoma head coach i have my little superstitions, i think its just getting into your mode, especially this job, i just try to be as efficient as i can be with my time. superstitions going to be in full swing tomorrow as both teams have the biggest game of the year. its the high powered sooner offense vs the tide defense. alabama has held teams to14.9 points per game oklahoma averaging 49 a game. tale of two cities, we'll see how they collide.