Speech to Text for Local Players Share Favorite Part of Miami Trip

signs of abuse. tomorrow night -- alabama and oklahoma square off in the orange bowl for a shot at the national championship. waay 31's lauren cavasinni spoke with players for the crimson tide -- who says while they've been in the playoffs before, they're enjoying the bowl game experience. playing in the college football playoffs is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most teams - but for the alabama crimson tide - they have experience in this situation. even though they've been here before - florence grad keaton anderson and james clemens grad ryan parris shared with me their favorite parts of these games. keaton anderson/alabam a defensive back: "i think each is it's own opportunity. each has its own special experience with it. so this one's been great so far and looking forward to the rest of the week and the game on saturday. but it's been cool because it's our first time here for all of us, so it's been a special experience for us." ryan parris/alabama long snapper: "this is jake, austin, and tripp. it's a good little group that we have on special teams. it's probably my favorite, i can't believe i'm saying that, but probably my favorite." lynden you were there when we were talking to these guys and others from the tennessee valley - and like we're in miami - this is kind of like a culture shock for these alabama boys. ryan parris was telling us he would never move here because he's a country boy through and through. these guys are definitely out of their element for sure.