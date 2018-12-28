Speech to Text for Couple at Orange Bowl by luck

new this evening. alabama fans have the college football playoff marked on their calendars every year, tomorrow is the day. the tide take on oklahoma in the orange bowl. sports director lynden blake is live now in ft lauderdale where she met some unconventional fans.. lynden? tammy and keith arent fans of either school, but they are here taking in all the orange bowl has to offer. tammy and keith arent fans of either school, but they are here taking in all the orange bowl has to offer. well we know its a great location, but thats not why they came either. the baltimore couple is here just out of luck. well we entered a free raffle and got a call around thanksgiving saying we won the trip. everything is included, hotel, car everything. are you always this lucky? never won anything in my life except this girl. we are celebrating our 7 year anniversary. no alleigence to either team, but tammy is going for alabama, keith for the sooners. so that will make the game more fun right bill?