How to fix failing schools

glenn murdock. huntsville city schools have once again received a c on the latest alabama school report card. but out of thirty-seven schools in the district, four of them received an "f" waay 31's scottie kay joins us live after talking with parents about what can be done to fix these grades... scottie? while this school got an 'a,' i had to break the news to some parents that their child's school wasn't so lucky. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "there's no way in the world this school should've gotten an 'f.' no way in the world. never that low. i can understand a, b, c, but f? come on now, you guys." that was kaneisha dodson's reaction when she learned martin luther king junior elementary school received a 'f' grade from the state. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "an 'f!' no! it's not acceptable." dodson is a mom-to-be and lives right next door to martin luther king junior elementary.. so that's where she plans to send her child. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "if these grades are not fixed, my child will not be going to martin luther king elementary when they are of age." dodson says getting the grade up will have to be a team effort. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "it's all about the teachers. you have to teach for the students to get it. and then it's also on the students because they have to focus and listen." martin luther king junior elementary isn't the only school with a failing grade, though. it's joined by lakewood elementary, montview elementary, and ronald mcnair. several factors go into determining the school's grade.. like academic achievement, academic growth, and chronic absenteeism. when it comes to attendance, dodson has a strong opinion. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "the parents should be strict on that. there's no way your child should be out of school unless it's life-or-death or they're really sick and you know it's contagious. and in the meantime, dodson says she has a message for those at the elementary school. kaneisha dodson, mom-to-be "do everything you can in your power to make the school at least get a b or a c. come on, an f, i'm just not accepting that." superintendent christie finley says there's so much more that goes on in the classroom that's not reflected in a state report card. she said huntsville schools will release its own report card on january 10th. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay