Speech to Text for Dekalb County bridge underwater

new at six... a dekalb county bridge is underwater tonight, a result of the recent heavy rain. drivers are being detoured away from county road 39 in collinsville...10 miles east of crossville. a local farmer told waay-31's brittany collins this area has been a problem for years. the dekalb county emergency management agency told me they're expecting more rain on sunday, so later next week the water level over the bridge should start to decrease. pkg cattle farmer riley smith said this bridge is normally flooded 3 to 4 times a year from december through april. though he and other neighbors are used to it...it's still an inconvenience. it's going from the direction i come in--it's maybe around 10 miles out of the way to make a circle and come back. a spokesman with dekalb county emergency management agency told me every time it rains hard, the bridge will flood because it's too low. it's a natural flood plain. for hundreds of years, it's flooded. the roads have just never been improved to the point of them raising the roads and bridges to eliminate the problems from the floods. ema officials said the road department has assessed the area...i reached out to them but am still waiting to hear back on the solutions they've come up with and how much it's going to cost. smith said he'll continue to talk to the county commission about the flooding issue because he travels to and from cullman county most days. the people that work with area and the farmers that go south, the floods for them...if they're moving equipment or harvesting. they have to make a circle around. look live farmer riley smith said the heavy rain didn't impact farmers because no crops are in season. reporting in dekalb county brittany collins waay 31