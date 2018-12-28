Speech to Text for Crews working to clean up spill on I-565

and new this evening.... waay-31 learned about the on- going cleanup after a wreck on i-565 which shut down a part of the interstate for hours this morning. a box truck crashed and spilled diesel fuel into a nearby creek. waay-31's rodneya ross shows us what is being done to minimize the impact. this is where that truck wrecked on 565 this morning. i've been told crews have since been out where they have put down sand to clean up the diesel that spilled during that wreck. now the one question that still does remain is what happened to the diesel that spilled into the creek? waay 31 talked to huntsville fire and rescue who told us the alabama department of transportation put sand down on the roads to soak up the fuel...and the city ofhuntsville provided street sweepers to remove it from the roads. we were also told booms were put into the creek to collect the diesel fuel and large cloths were used to collect the fuel in any standing water. i've called the alabama department of environmental management to see what the next steps are to make sure the fuel is properly cleaned up -but i am still waiting for a response. in hsv, rr, waay 31 news. the cause of the wreck is still under