Speech to Text for Rivers rising, more rain on the way

rain has ended, but the break will be brief. clouds will clear tonight. the low by morning will be 38 degrees. clouds will increase saturday afternoon. expect a high near 54 degrees. saturday will stay dry, but rain will return sunday afternoon. on- and-off rain will last through tuesday morning and could fall on the new years eve festivities. the on-and-off rain doesn't stop there. although a brief break will happen on tuesday afternoon, more rain will arrive and fall through wednesday and thursday. more rain will aggravate the rising rivers, some of which are expected to rise above flood levels, if they haven't already. as of friday afternoon, flood warnings are in effect for the tennessee river at florence, the tennessee river at whitesburg, the paint rock river near woodville, and the flint river at brownsboro. rain has ended, but the break will be brief.