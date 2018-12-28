Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Authorities are responding to a house fire on Farmington Road

Authorities say no one was injured.

Posted: Fri Dec 28 15:46:34 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 15:46:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Speech to Text for Authorities are responding to a house fire on Farmington Road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

apple and android devices. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... authorities are responding to a house fire farmingdale road... waay 31's kody fisher is live at the scene where he said luckily no one was injured... new at 4 -- the grades are in for school districts
Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events