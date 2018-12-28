Speech to Text for Driver rescued from submerged car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 4- we're hearing from the rescue crews who stepped into action after a woman's car was swept away by flood waters. take a look at that rescue in on highway 30 jackson county -- the driver managed to get out of the car. it took divers several hours to pull it out. waay31's sierra phillips brought you the rescue live as it happened during our midday show... she has reaction from the scene. hall - "it kind of created a barrier for her--- it had to be dangerous for her to get out" the driver of the car you're looking at is now doing fine-- but just hours ago she came close to tragedy. hall - "the swift water is something that can take you away" standup-- "at 6am friday morning the driver was headed this way on county road 30 to work when she lost control and ended up in the water" her husband didn't want to go on camera but told me his wife climbed out of the back passenger seat to safety, that's when someone driving by gave her a ride home. ryan hall was the rescue diver in charge of pulling the car out of the cold water. hall- "its something you can try to prepare for but you can never really be prepared for" he was tied to the tow truck with a rope and it was one of the only things keeping him from being swept away by the strong current. volunteer firefighter jereme labb also helped with the rescue and said road conditions can deteriorate quickly during heavy rains. labb- "when it rains it takes about 10 minutes before the road starts flooding over, if its a good, hard rain" in his 5 year career, lab has seen around 10 vehicles submerged because of flood waters. in woodville, sierra phillips waay 31 news once the tow crew arrived, it took around 45 minutes to get the car out of the water and the road was reopened around