Semi Crash Causes Chemical Spill

Posted: Fri Dec 28 10:15:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

new atmiddaywe have a big traffic mess to tell you about here at midday. a wreck involving a box truck right now, it is causing a large backup in the eastbound lanes of interstate 565. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. he's just south of the wreck. will, what do we know about the wreck and when might traffic get back to normal o your second question, huntsville police tell me it's unclear exactly when this will be fully cleared up. it's been like this for about the past three hours. this started shortly after 8 o'clock when a box truck heading east somehow lost its front axle and started skidding until it stopped on the bridge. that created a two-fold problem. on the one hand, there's the broken down truck itself. the wreck also caused a good amount of diesel fuel to spill not only on the road, but also into the creek below. fire crews are using sand, booms and absorbing cloths to clean up the fuel. as you can see though, this is causing quite a back up here along the road, so if you have friends of family that are heading into huntsville, you may want to tell them to use the back roads to get around this wreck. reporting live along 565, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.
