Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Water Rescue

Water Rescue

Posted: Fri Dec 28 10:10:51 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 10:10:52 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Water Rescue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

expect chillier conditions with lows back in the upper 30s.saturday should be dry and feature a mix of clouds and sun, but the rain creeps back in from the south on sunday, especially by the afternoon.that leaves us with widespread rain and storms through monday, so make contingency plans for new year's eve celebrations.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events