Officer Crashes on the Way to Suicide Call

Posted: Fri Dec 28 08:14:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 08:14:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

call police. this morning... a huntsville police officer is recovering after he received minor injuries in a crash which shut down a busy road just before rush hour. the wreck happened on california street near maple hill cemetery. police told us the officer was headed to a suicide call when wreck happened is being attributed to the wet roads. other officers responded to the original
