Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman Wanted for Armed Robbery

Woman Wanted for Armed Robbery

Posted: Fri Dec 28 08:11:00 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 08:11:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Woman Wanted for Armed Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of baldwin county. this morning there is an armed robber on the loose in huntsville. police need your help to find her. here is video taken inside a chevron station on airport road back on the 20th. police told waay-31 a woman picked up a few items then - as the cleck was ringing up her purchase - she pulled out a gun and robbed her. fortunately the clerk is okay. if you
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events