Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you head out the door. madison public works will have crews on standby just incase the heavy wind and rain caused any damage...and some of their crew stayed over night. huntsville public works who said..the city will have crew on standby as well working closely with huntsville police ... waay-31 also went to madison county emergency management and asked what they consider the most flood prone areas in the county. here they are on a map. you can see a lot of them are on the southeast side of the county...near hampton cove and owens cross roads. we talked to huntsville tree expert corey brown who told us many of the trees in madison county could be at risk. when there'snew construction -- roots usually get covered with dirt and they can't get oxygen. rain -- makes unhealthy trees even more of a hazard... happening now... severe weather happening all across much of the country and it's expected to continue through the weekend. blizzard warnings are in effect for roughly one- million people in kansas, minnesota, nebraska and the dakotas. and the rough condtions are likely going to cause nightmares for people traveling over the new year's holiday. new this morning---new mexico authorities say an autopsy performed on the 8-year-old guatemalan boy who died in u.s. custody shows he had the flu. felipe gomez alonzo died at a new mexico hospital after suffering coughing, vomiting and a fever. huntsville police are look for the man who shot the guy who gave him a ride. the shooting happened overnight at the ashford terrace apartments on wynn drive just north of university. the victim said he picked up the man at a gas station...and was shot in the stomach after the two got into an argument. this morning...a prison inmate on the loose after an escape in mobile county.the alabama department of corrections reprts curtis singleton left the mobile work release center. singleton is serving a seven year sentence for a drug conviction out of baldwin county. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?