Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Transformer Explosion

Transformer Explosion

Posted: Fri Dec 28 07:52:23 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 07:52:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Transformer Explosion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning we are taking alook of wild video of an transformer explosion in queens, new york. its even affecting power at laguardia airport. people nearby said they saw a huge flash of blue light when a transformer blew up. multiple fires errupted. the new york police department reports a fire triggered by the explosion is now under
Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events