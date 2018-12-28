Clear
Weather Conditions All Over The Valley

Posted: Fri Dec 28 06:53:02 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Dec 28 06:53:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

we continue our weather coverage with a closer look at road conditions for those of you who have work today waay 31's will robinson smith is out their this morning on the intersectionwhinchester road and the parkway ... will what are you seeing? -10 minutes -lines down on dow crossing lane in toney -no power outage -blocking 4 driveways -madison co deputy on scene until daybreak
Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
