Orange Bowl Media Day

ad-lib sports cross talk welcome back lynden blake in ft lauderdale where we wrapped up media day, we have an update on tua tagovailoa's injury to his right ankle. yesterday he said it was 8-85 percent, today he says he feels it will be 100 by saturday. "it feels better every day, so i hope saturday it will be 100 perfect and we can go out there and play the ball game and have fun." lauren cavasinni joins me now, and if tua's ankle is giving him trouble jalen is there to step in. yes lynden jalen and tua have both helped each other out in whats almost a hollywood movie, but jalen is comfortable being the backup. "i;m here i'm where my feet are, i want to help my teammates out." sticking with qbs, heisman winner kyler murray says winning the award doesn't add pressure to his orange bowl performance. "no i stick to the lord's plan, and i can do anything." bama's defense has been studying kyler more than anyone, here's how senior linebacker anfernee jennings plans to contain murry. "we want to put pressure on the quarterback." we will hear from nick saban tomorrow morning . reporting in ft lauderdale, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. you can ring in the new year at the u-s space and rocket center. there's a mars masquerade going on monday the 31st into tuesday. the event kicks off at 8 with live music and food. then at midnight -- you can join along fellow party-goers in a champagne toast as the new year begins. tickets are available now. it's $75 per person and $150 for couples. a flash flood watch continues for the entire tennessee valley until 9 am friday. heavy thunderstorms are bringing a quick 1-2 inches in an hour at times. continued rain can lead to up to 4-5 inches in localized areas. rainfall amounts that high can lead to flash flooding. a wind advisory continues until midnight thursday night/friday morning. winds of 15-25 mph are likely, and gusts can be as high as 35-40 mph. this wind can even happen away from thunderstorms. heavy rain is tracking through the tennessee valley. the heaviest rain is along the leading edge of this large area of rain, which is tracking eastward. you can see a lot of lightning, and you can get 35-40 mph winds. however, the storms will likely not reach the criteria for severe thunderstorm warnings to be issued. that criteria includes winds over 58 mph and hail at least one