Speech to Text for Rain, heavy at times, falls through Friday morning

issues. chief meteorologist stephen bowers here with a look at the forecast. a flash flood watch continues for the entire tennessee valley until 9 am friday. heavy thunderstorms are bringing a quick 1-2 inches in an hour at times. continued rain can lead to up to 4-5 inches in localized areas. rainfall amounts that high can lead to flash flooding. a wind advisory continues until midnight thursday night/friday morning. winds of 15-25 mph are likely, and gusts can be as high as 35-40 mph. this wind can even happen away from thunderstorms. heavy rain is tracking through the tennessee valley. the heaviest rain is along the leading edge of this large area of rain, which is tracking eastward. you can see a lot of lightning, and you can get 35-40 mph winds. however, the storms will likely not reach the criteria for severe thunderstorm warnings to be issued. that criteria includes winds over 58 mph and hail at least one inch in diameter. the leading edge is the heaviest rain. there's plenty of heavy rain lagging behind the leading edge. widespread heavy rain will fall through almost midnight. lingering rain will be mostly light, but may fall heavier occasionally, through friday morning. lingering light rain will fade to an end before noon friday. periodic rain will continue through the weekend, through monday, and into tuesday morning. we may celebrate the new year monday night in rain. an umbrella is a good thing to have on hand for the rest of this year.