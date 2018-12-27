Speech to Text for North Alabama Guys Play in Orange Bowl

able to lead his team. we're still making progress, i still feel like i'm getting better. it felt a lot better yesterday as well, im hoping at least friday it will start feeling 100 perfect, so by the time the game comes we are able to play fast and have fun. only two days to get that 15 percent back. reporting in ft lauderdale, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. ad lib it was media day here at hard rock stadium - the entire alabama football team was here and we even got the chance to catch up with those hometown guys. "growing up in huntsville, did you ever think you'd be at the best steakhouses in miami and get to play in the orange bowl?" ryan parris/alabama long snapper: "no, no, no i did not." keaton anderson/alabam a defensive back: "miami and florence are very different. but i've definitely enjoyed the experience here. it's been great being able to just hang out with my teammates; get to see a little bit of downtown miami and get to hang out with these guys as well. kyriq mcdonald/alabam a defensive back: "i always had dreams and aspirations but just like being at this goal and at this point of life is just like it's crazy?" mike bernier/alabama punter: "you know everyone dreams growing up of playing college football but it's kind of hard to believe you know you're playing for the number one team in the nation, you know alabama. but it's been surreal, being out there playing on the field playing