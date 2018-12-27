Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Tua Tagovailoa Still Rehabbing Ankle at Orange Bowl

The Tide's starting QB suffered a high ankle sprain during the SEC Championship - he had surgery - now he hopes to be 100% by the big game Saturday.

Posted: Thu Dec 27 18:06:04 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 27 18:06:05 PST 2018
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

Speech to Text for Tua Tagovailoa Still Rehabbing Ankle at Orange Bowl

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ad lib tua has been dealing with his ankle for weeks now, after going down in the sec championship, and having a minor procedure on that right ankle december 2. yesterday he told us he was 80-85 percent. he went through drills practiced with the first team. so it seems he'll get the start, saban says hes had a good week, of course tide fans want their qb1 in a game against the heisman winner, and tua is confident he
Huntsville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events