Speech to Text for Tua Tagovailoa Still Rehabbing Ankle at Orange Bowl

ad lib tua has been dealing with his ankle for weeks now, after going down in the sec championship, and having a minor procedure on that right ankle december 2. yesterday he told us he was 80-85 percent. he went through drills practiced with the first team. so it seems he'll get the start, saban says hes had a good week, of course tide fans want their qb1 in a game against the heisman winner, and tua is confident he