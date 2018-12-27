Speech to Text for Spotting hazardous trees

... madison public works is standing by with chainsaws ready ... waiting to clear any damage that may happen tonight. waay 31's kody fisher is in a spot that often causes problems for drivers in flash floods ... madison boulevard. kody? we found homeowners who are already on high alert, ahead of the storm. pete brasseale/lives in madison "concerned that limbs will fall, or certainly that trees might uproot and fall. we've had at least one case of that in the past that missed our house, but it certainly raised our concern." pete brasseale lives in madison and has taken down a couple of trees near his house because of those concerns during storms... pete brasseale/lives in madison "something you do regrettably, but it's necessary." arborist corey brown tells me many trees in madison county could be at risk.when there's new construction , roots usually get covered with dirt, meaning trees can't get oxygen. he says some of the most common signs a tree is unhealthy ... corey brown/arborist "rotten spots at the base that are weak. trees that are tipped out of true and you can see the ground is heaving, particularly if they are aiming toward your house and ones that have rotten pockets up in the top." in the rain we'll experience over the next several days, an unhealthy tree can become even more of a hazard. corey brown/arborist "it can encourage faster rotting. the biggest problem is when the ground is soft its easier to tip over in the wind." brown tells me huntsville utilities checks trees every five yearsto make sure they're not interfering with powerlines ... and that's a good rule of thumb for homeowners. for this storm we're seeing today... its a little too late to take care of hazard trees... but if you have worrying trees in the future brown suggests having a licensed professional come take a look at them to come up with a plan to make sure they don't end up falling on your house... or a car... reporting live