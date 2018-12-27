Speech to Text for Orange Bowl Preview

orange bowl is saturday between oklahoma and alabama. today we got to get the players perspective on how they feel about this playoff matchup. many said it is business as usual, but keaton anderson and damien harris are aware of the magnitude of this game. "i dont know if its hit me yet, i know it will after this week, two great qb so much talent, they can move their offense. damien harris- alabama running back :14 one theyre offense is so explosive, two, in this conference, every team is high scoring, thats what everybody does,so you know when you play a team who puts up 50, 60 points every week, its hard to stop. damien says the explosive offense is why he thinks the sooners defense is underrated. he says he's very impressed with how oklhaoma played west virginia and texas.