Speech to Text for Residents prepare for Possible Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

im here on country club road now this is right off memorial parkway the emergency management said right here can have some problems with standing water and people who live along this road told me they've seen it first hand im here on country club road now this is right off memorial parkway the emergency management said right here can have some problems with standing water and people who live along this road told me they've seen it first hand king - "i've already had to go out back and gather a few things that were blowing around" before the rain even started to fall, linda king was taking matters into her own hands at her home on country club road. king "yeah, i've seen some flooding" she knows her road is prone to flooding when we get a hard rain .... king "when its heavy rain water is always standing in the yard" ..and she says she's waited in traffic as crews redirect cars to avoid standing water king "i was stuck in it a couple of times" madison county emergency management coordinator scott worsham says you risk your life if you don't obey the barricades. worsham "if there's a barricade -- don't go around it its there for a reason" worsham tells me, it only takes six inches of water to sweep a car away.north alabama soil can make it difficult to tell just how dangerous a road may be.if you're in doubt, play it safe. worsham "if you don't know if the roadway is there or if its been washed out...turn around, don't drown" for now king says she'll be waiting out the weather at home king "i'm retired now so i don't have anywhere i have to be" worsham tells me his crews will be on standby tonight. if conditions get back, they'll coordinate barricades with police, and help take care of fallen trees. live in huntsville sp waay31 news