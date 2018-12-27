Speech to Text for Battle between the best quarterbacks

the new rules. two days away from the orange bowl. it was media day in south florida, that's where players from both alabama and oklahoma spent 45 minutes each answering questions about the highly anticipated playoff game, that just so happens to be between to top quarterbacks. let's get to waay 31's sports director lynden blake who joins us live with what we can expect. lynden? its what this game is all about, two top quarterbacks in the country, a heisman winner, a runner up who had to most votes ever for second place.. kyler murray and tua tagovailoa. today, they got to tell us how they really feel about each other. hes a very humble person, i haven't go to hear his interviews, but he's humble. i was fortunate to have time with him in new york, we joked, but we just got to know each other. the biggest thing is he's a competitor, and we are going to go out there and do what we have to do to help our team become successful. we don't want to make it a shootout, but we've been in it. i think it's something the fans want to see. i respect quarterback play these days, i think at the game we will shake hands and wish each other good luck and after the game as well. by the numbers again, best two qbs. kyler has a qbr of 96, tua 94. yep, they're a plus quarterbacks. we'll see who advances to the national championship saturday night.